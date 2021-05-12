Just mention the Sacrament of Reconciliation and many of us are hesitant and many of us have a real reluctance to going. I think there are several reasons for this. Some of us were forced as children to go; some of us did not have good experiences; some of us felt overwhelming guilt and shame; the focus was on sinfulness more than on God’s love; the belief that one can just go directly to God and not a priest; the reason many went was to avoid hell.
While the church teaches that the Sacrament of Reconciliation is a sacrament of healing, many of us are reluctant to participate. How can I view this sacrament in a way that it is appealing? Should we not view it with joyful anticipation instead of dread?
The church teaches that there will be two judgments. One will happen immediately after we die and the second will be in the final judgment at the end of time. For those of us who know Jesus personally and have given our lives to him, our first meeting (judgment) after death will be wonderful. We joyfully anticipate, like St. Paul, for the moment when we will see Jesus, face-to-face. Our whole life will be revealed to Jesus and ourselves, as we are welcomed into his presence. There will be no secrets. We will be “naked” before our creator, no pretense, no falsehood. We will be overwhelmed by unconditional, incomprehensible, and eternal love as we experience his forgiveness and mercy.
In the story of the Prodigal Son, the son’s perspective is that of shame, guilt, at what he has done. However, that is not the Father’s perspective. The Father doesn’t wait for the son to explain. Paraphrasing, he runs to his son, hugs him, “Put a robe on him. Put a ring on his finger. Kill the fatted calf. Let’s party. My child has come home!”
Why wait until we die to experience that kind of love? The Sacrament of Reconciliation can be a lot like the return of the prodigal son. In this sacrament we can experience God’s love now while we live. Is not the Sacrament of Reconciliation a preparation and precursor for our initial meeting with Jesus after we die?
When Jesus created the priesthood, he gave his apostles the power to forgive sins. Through them and their successors, he gives us a taste of his immense love that we can experience now. In the priest we have the person of Jesus who welcomes us as we are, both our holiness and sinfulness. Yet the focus is not our sins, but on the overwhelming, unconditional, incomprehensible, and eternal love of God. In the Sacrament of Reconciliation, we are affirmed and validated as God’s children-come-home. In confession we hear God say to us, “Welcome home. Let’s party!” Why hesitate? He’s waiting for you.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”