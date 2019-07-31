GLADWIN – The Christian Community Choir is actively looking for more singers. We are a choral group that gets together to practice only one evening a week and sing a variety of songs, which can include: Patriotic, Southern Gospel, or medley of hymns. The upcoming two or three performances we are practicing for will be in early September, and will include some Southern Gospel Medleys. Concert locations are always close to home.
We are actively looking for more singers; Sopranos and Basses needed especially. So, if you can carry a tune, enjoy music, and you live in the Gladwin, Beaverton, or West Branch area, stop by and see us.
We practice on Monday evenings between 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wagarville United Methodist Church, 2478 Wagarville Rd, Gladwin. For more info call Tiffany at 989-429-9418. Stop by and check us out!