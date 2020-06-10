MOUNT PLEASANT – Central Michigan University has named students to their 2020 spring semester honors list. Many students from Gladwin County have been recognized on the list, the are organized by  city:

Beaverton

Kurt Baringer, Junior

Brandi Borchardt, Senior

Laurissa Brushaber, Senior

Jacob Coleman, Senior

Jennifer Eaton, Senior

Lynn Heiple, Senior

Abbey Jerome, Senior

Laura Kinel, Senior

James O’Connell, Senior

Jeremy Quick, Sophomore

Gladwin

Rylie Alward, Senior

Joyce Balzer, Senior

Brianna Dion, Junior 

Jacob Garafalo, Senior 

Kaylee James, Junior

Kylie Levine, Senior

Brooke Marsrow, Sophomore

Tyler Muma, Junior

Ashley Spencer, Senior 

Lauren Taylor, Freshman

Megan Trombley, Sophomore

Kathryn Witkowski, Junior

Elena Zelinko, Senior

Rhodes

Lexi Astrike, Senior

Alexis Pearce, Junior

