MOUNT PLEASANT – Central Michigan University has named students to their 2020 spring semester honors list. Many students from Gladwin County have been recognized on the list, the are organized by city:
Beaverton
Kurt Baringer, Junior
Brandi Borchardt, Senior
Laurissa Brushaber, Senior
Jacob Coleman, Senior
Jennifer Eaton, Senior
Lynn Heiple, Senior
Abbey Jerome, Senior
Laura Kinel, Senior
James O’Connell, Senior
Jeremy Quick, Sophomore
Gladwin
Rylie Alward, Senior
Joyce Balzer, Senior
Brianna Dion, Junior
Jacob Garafalo, Senior
Kaylee James, Junior
Kylie Levine, Senior
Brooke Marsrow, Sophomore
Tyler Muma, Junior
Ashley Spencer, Senior
Lauren Taylor, Freshman
Megan Trombley, Sophomore
Kathryn Witkowski, Junior
Elena Zelinko, Senior
Rhodes
Lexi Astrike, Senior
Alexis Pearce, Junior