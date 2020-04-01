MICHIGAN – Community Mental Health for Central Michigan (CMHCM) continues to meet the needs of adults with a severe and persistent mental illness, children with a serious emotional disturbance, individuals with an intellectual/developmental disability, and persons with a co-occurring substance use disorder during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CMHCM COVID-19 Response Team has established necessary precautions to assure safe practices while addressing the needs of persons served. All usual contact numbers are in use and regular office hours are being observed with required initial COVID-19 screening.
Crisis teams are available 24/7 providing supports for adults and children and CMHCM continues to work in partnership with our safety net community partners. All in-person and tele-practice contacts are using a COVID-19 screening tool to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the community. Staff reaching out to persons served are informing them about precautionary measures being taken and assess individual needs. Protocols are continuously reviewed to assure that everyone stays safe and those who screen as symptomatic are assessed by a health care professional. Routine treatment continues although delivery methods are in constant review to prevent transmission.
Most staff have transitioned to remote work assignments for workforce social distancing while meeting needs in the community through Telemedicine, Tele-practice, and phone check-ins. We are continuously assessing our risk and modifying our methods to prevent the spread of infection. Our mobilization is anticipating a long-term (extending beyond April 13) mitigation strategy given the low incidence of testing in Michigan. Please take the Stay Home, Stay Safe requirements seriously and reach out to your local CMHCM office for help if you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis at 800-317-0708.