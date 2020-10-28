Every Halloween morning, we celebrate with our traditional breakfast consisting of an omelet with a pumpkin face made of cheese, then smothered in Tabasco sauce, spicy and scary. Then I consume two cinnamon donuts and a glass of cider. It’s delicious, and the sugar high needs to be replaced in about an hour, so more cinnamon doughnuts and cider, repeat as needed; I just love “carbo cravings.”
After breakfast, I went to sit down in my “Comfy Chair” for a much-deserved nap when my wife yelled out, “Joel, Halloween is this weekend. You better get to the store and buy some candy for the kids.” I replied,” Not this year, it’s too expensive with inflation, and I would have to wear a mask!” Incomes seem to be dropping, but at least gas is cheap compared to a few years ago.
I just don’t think that many kids will come out trick or treating due to COVID-19. Besides, spending money on candy for kids that I don’t even know? I almost said, “Bah Humbug.”
I fell fast asleep in my “Comfy Chair,” a deep, deep sleep, and I began dreaming. All of a sudden, I heard “Ooooooo, Oooooo.” I looked up and saw the ghost of Halloween past on my big screen TV.
He showed me as a young child holding the pillowcase full of candy that I had collected trick-or-treating. It made me smile. In the neighborhood that I grew up in, we would go out as friends and go to every house with a porch light on. In my early teen years, that meant until 11 p.m. Imagine being out that late on your own in today’s environment.
Next came the ghost of Halloween present showing me looking at our empty candy bowl, with a line up of kids at our door that would not get candy at our house this year. “Oooooo, Oooooo,” the spirit cried, “think of the children who will leave empty-handed, and then come back to play a trick on you!” It made me stop and think that ghosts really knew how to push my buttons and manipulate me.
Last came the ghost of Halloween’s future, a grim reaper like character dressed in a long flowing black robe. He held up my empty pillowcase and asked, “Ooooooo, Oooooo, think of the children in the neighborhood, they may grow up after this incident and think you don’t care about them, it may crush their view of humanity, do you want to disappoint them?” It scared the heck out of me! “No!” I cried out, and I popped out of my chair like a toaster strudel out of a toaster. Then I streaked across the family room and out the kitchen door, grabbing my car keys and heading toward the car. “Where are you going?” my wife asked. I replied, “to town to get candy for the children! After all, it is Halloween!”
Next year, I think I will skip the Tabasco sauce on my omelet. Happy Halloween!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others. – © October 20, 2020, Joel M. Vernier Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com.