GLADWIN – The Gladwin First United Methodist Men raise money to purchase boots for Gladwin’s elementary and intermediate school age children every year. This year, due to COVID-19 regulations, the group has lost their opportunities for fundraising.
Therefore, Gladwin First United Methodist Church invites all to join and enjoy an afternoon of music presented by the Gladwin Community Choir and area churches. There will also be a love offering taken with 100 percent of the money received going toward the purchase of boots. The church urges all to “come and enjoy time together with good music and help the area children!”
The Concert for Boots event will be held outdoors, weather permitting, on Sunday, October 25 at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church located at 309 South M-18 in Gladwin.