The Church of Daniel’s Band on Bard Road is having many of the activities that they missed having last year due to COVID-19. There was an ice cream social on September 5 and on October 2, they had the movie “God is Not Dead” and will be having a game night on November 7 after the Sunday evening service.
Many of the church’s congregation went on a hayride and bonfire on October 10 at the Hayes Farm. Of course, with the bonfire you just have to roast hot dogs and make s’mores.
On Saturday, October 23, the church will do a pie making fundraiser. They took orders for pre-made and frozen pies and will get together and make them up, assembly-line fashion. The church members look forward to this fundraiser as it is always so much fun and lots of visiting with one another.
The Church of Daniel’s Band will be doing a Trunk or Treat in their parking lot on Sunday, October 31. There will be some people dressed as Bible characters passing out the candy.
Members will be there from 6-8 p.m.On Saturday, November 13, the Annual Fall Auction starts at 6 p.m. The congregation makes craft items during the year. They also make cookies, cinnamon rolls, pies, breads, and candies the last couple days; the church is proud of their talented cooks. There is always a variety of blankets, rugs, wood projects, knit and crochet stuff, and home decorations to bid on.
In December, the church will have an adult supper on the first Friday, a cookie walk on Dec. 11, caroling on Dec. 15, their Christmas program on Dec. 19 and the Christmas Eve service on Dec. 22. As you can see, there is a lot going on and you do not have to attend the church to participate in the activities.