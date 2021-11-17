Gladwin County
2021 donation can locations
Wondering where to drop off your Christmas Kindness donations this year? Well, wonder no longer! You will find the big, red donation cans at several Gladwin and Beaverton locations. They are decorative and list all of the items that Christmas Kindness collects throughout the year! There is also the Christmas Kindness phone number on each sign in case you have questions.
Christmas Kindness focuses on both warmth and joy at Christmastime and throughout the year. Donations of warmth include new or gently used coats, new hats, gloves/mittens, warm socks, and blankets. Donations that bring joy to children 18 and under are also needed. Those donations include new toys, books, games, arts and crafts, and new or gently used stuffed animals. This year’s top requests regarding toys for young children include fidgets, Legos, Beyblades, LOL Surprise Dolls, Pop-its, Paw Patrol, anything Nerf, and bouncy balls.
Popular teen gifts include basketballs, footballs, soccer balls, volleyballs, fishing poles and tackle, hand-held video games, make-up, jewelry, nail polish, in style purses, wallets, and/or gift cards.
You can drop off these donations directly to the Christmas Kindness office located at 963 North M-18 any Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Financial donations can also be brought directly to the office or mailed to Christmas Kindness, Box 573, Gladwin, MI 48624. Also, for your convenience, Christmas Kindness Donation Cans have been placed at the following businesses throughout Gladwin County. Please show your support to all local businesses, and express extra appreciation to those willing to help Gladwin County’s families in need by “hosting” a Christmas Kindness Donation Can! As always, thanks for your kindness to Christmas Kindness!
The Christmas Kindness Donation Can locations include:
Gladwin
MidMichigan Medical Center – Gladwin, R & G Low Mart, Pale Blue At The Stone House, Gladwin County Courthouse, Subway, Forge Fitness, Mr. M’s Pizza, Redeemed Marketplace, Mack’s On Main, Huntington Bank, Family Farm And Home, Flynn Lumber, Gladwin County Library, Ace Hardware, Family Fare, Merchandise Outlet, Dollar General (Across Family Fare), Midmichigan Chiropractic, Dollar General (Sugar Springs), The Hearth (Sugar Springs), 989 Real Estate And First Chance Second Glance (Wooden Shoe).
Beaverton
Fruchey Family Market, Dollar General, Subway, Family Hair Care, and Dollar General (Albright Shores, 1002 Estey Road, Beaverton).
A Christmas Surprise For Christmas Kindness!
The first annual Roosters Color Tour Bike Run was held on Saturday, October 9, along with a four week toy drive at Roosters Corner. All of this was done to benefit and surprise Christmas Kindness! Ross Monville coordinated a wonderful early Christmas present for Gladwin County’s Christmas Kindness families this year.
A huge “shout out” especially to the patrons and staff at Roosters Corner, as well as the Local 25 IronWorkers and Spencer Master, who raised $6,000 plus a truck load of toys! Ross invites any and all bikers to participate in the 2nd annual Color Tour Bike Run to benefit Christmas Kindness scheduled to take place the first Saturday in October 2022. Merry Christmas to Christmas Kindness!
Christmas Kindness thanks The Springs Camp Quilters
The Springs Camp Ladies Quilting Groups have managed to fill up a couple cars with their beautiful handmade quilts. Christmas Kindness families will be enjoying plenty of warmth coming from the hearts of these talented women! Thank You for your kindness to Christmas Kindness!