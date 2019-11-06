GLADWIN COUNTY – Twenty-two Gladwin County children will be having sweeter dreams and sleeping more comfortably on 22 single beds provided by the extremely generous Clear Lake Ranch family as well as Sherrie Graham and Gladwin Ogemaw Habitat For Humanity! Their generosity allowed Christmas Kindness Coordinator, Beulah Mead, to take her team of Christmas Kindness Elves (Rod and Janie Ogg, Linda Fitzpatrick, Brenda Povey, Dylan Gunningham, and Jim and Sherrie Graham) to dismantle, load up, and distribute 22 single beds to twenty-two children in need this past Thursday!
These beds included frame (headboard), box springs, mattress, mattress pad, pillow, and bed covering! It was an amazing donation and a delightful day that brought joy to those who gave, those who received, and even those who did the hard work to get these beds from Clear Lake Ranch to the children who needed them!
Every year Christmas Kindness looks for opportunities to get more and more of our children off the floor and into warm beds! Thanks to people like Carl and Erin Schuler; who have given many beds throughout this endeavor, and now our new friends at Clear Lake Ranch, we continue to have good success!
Thanks to all of you who are a part of the caring communities of this county! You continue to give abundantly to provide both warmth and joy to Gladwin County families in need. Christmas Kindness is proud to call you family!