Gladwin
Before the snow flies, come and visit staff at the Christmas Kindness office located at 963 North M-18 in Gladwin. They are there every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday to receive your donations of new (or very gently used) coats, new hats, gloves/mittens, warm socks, and blankets, as well as new (or very gently used) stuffed animals, new toys, books, games, and arts and crafts items.
The Christmas Kindness staff are also there to receive any recommendations you may have regarding families who might need some holiday cheer this year. Christmas Kindness is not exclusive to families who receive food assistance. It also comes alongside the working families who, due to illness, loss of work, unexpected move, etc. might be experiencing one of life’s many “rough patches.”
You can bring your financial donations to the Christmas Kindness office, or mail your check to: Christmas Kindness, PO Box 573, Gladwin, MI 48624. The staff will receive any and all donations with joy and gladness right up until December 17, as their distribution day is Saturday, December 18 this year! If you have any questions, please call Beulah Mead at 989-418-8603.
The people of Gladwin County are often coming up with creative ways to support Christmas Kindness, and they can’t wait to hear how Christmas Kindness has been in your hearts this year! The staff hopes to see you soon, and as always, “thanks for your kindness to Christmas Kindness!”