Gladwin County
That’s right! It’s time to mark your calendars, call your friends, and join Christmas Kindness for an evening of fish fry fun! The group is baiting the hook with a delicious bake sale, special music, raffles, and Christmas presents given away each hour.
Christmas Kindness knows how to put the fun in fundraising so stay on the line, this will be an evening you won’t want to miss!
Friday, October 8, from 4-7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall there will be an all you can eat dinner. It’s “fish on” for all you seafood lovers and plenty of other food for those who would rather look at the pretty fish than eat them.
The Gladwin Knights are casting out hope that 500 Christmas Kindness fish fry friends would come and enjoy bigger and better, baked or fried, ocean Pollock fillets from Alaska; thicker, tastier fries or a baked potato; tossed salad or coleslaw; soup, rolls, cake; and coffee, punch, or lemonade. It will be an all you can eat dinner for $12.
A dollar more nets you six new and improved jumbo butterfly shrimp; what a catch! If you cannot stay, feel free to get your fish fry meal to go.
Christmas Kindness asks that you let them lure you in, so they may reach their goal of 500 fish fry friends on Friday, October 8 at the Knights of Columbus Hall (751 M-18) Gladwin.
Who knows? You may be the one to reel-in half of the proceeds from the fabulous fish fry 50/50. Until then, think “fish,” remember the Christmas Kindness Fish Fry Fundraiser. As always, the group would like to thank everyone for their kindness to Christmas Kindness!