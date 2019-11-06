GLADWIN COUNTY – Help light the spark of Christmas joy in eligible clients of the Gladwin County Council on Aging Programs this season by donating some simple comfort items such as:
nSlippers or Slipper Socks (socks with grips on the soles) *one size fits all please.
nMonetary donations (to purchase pet food and/or any additional slipper socks needed).
We are only accepting newly purchased item. All donations can be dropped off, unwrapped, at the Gladwin City Housing Commission/Council on Aging office, located at 215 S. Antler St., Gladwin, MI 48624.
For more information call CoA 989-426-5450.
Now accepting Donations through Dec. 11.