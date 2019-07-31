SUGAR SPRINGS – The Sugar Springs Stitchers and Quilters once again invite all area quilters to submit their handiwork to the Gladwin Showcase of Quilts. This year’s show will be on Sept. 6 and 7, at the Sugar Springs Activity Center, 1930 Sugar River Road. Past shows have featured well over 100 quilts from residents within a hundred miles of Gladwin. In addition to quilts, we also showcase other forms of needlework – knitting, crochet, embroidery, etc.
Our show is non-juried, but does feature Viewers’ Choice prizes in all categories. We accept all sizes and styles of quilts, but cannot accept quilts that have shown in our previous shows. There is no charge to enter your quilt.
Entry forms may be obtained through area quilt stores, or by contacting registrar June Jucewicz at jjucewicz@yahoo.com. Entry forms must be received by Aug. 23.
We look forward to seeing you, and your quilts, at the quilt show!