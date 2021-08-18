I have the unique ability to nap even on the days my lovable grandson is over. While he watches an ever-changing number of tv shows, Blaze, Paw Patrol, Thomas the Tank, while he multitasks with other toys. We also gave him a tablet for kids. He has assimilated to it like a Star Trek “Borg” assimilating to a human body.
He watches “Blippy” and a myriad of other games and shows. While this is happening, I can screen it out and get a power nap for 15-20 minutes. This plan does get interrupted if there is an activity planned, such as running through the sprinkler, playing in the sand, tossing the ball, and many other fun outdoor activities. On this week, I had entered into the iron-clad unbreakable contract of “you said!” In this case, I commented last time he was over that we would get out the bubbles and play with them. I was reminded of that, as I was just about to nap; “Papa, you said we could play with bubbles today!” Yes, I did, and yep, we will play with bubbles. After all, a contract is a contract.
As I headed out to the garage, my mind was filled with the song “Tiny Bubbles” sung by Don Ho. I began to think about children’s fascination with bubbles and my childhood fascination with them. It included the beauty of the shimmering colors with the light reflects off them.
Even though they do not seem to last very long, I remember focusing on a newly generated bubble. As I was just getting mesmerized, it “popped” into oblivion. I love all types and sizes of bubbles. The smaller ones that we generated from a little bottle of bubbles, the giant bubbles that you can make with the large ring and dipping solution, some get to be a foot or two long.
Today you can buy bubbles in the two and a half gallon size to do daily bubble playtime. They even have theme bubble machines that you can generate bubbles and not have to blow them or wave your hand (batteries not included). They also have various sizes and shapes of bubble wands that you can have fun with. There even is a plastic formula giant bubble kit that is so much fun! You can make one that would almost wrap around your whole body!
Bubbles and Doggies. There is a connection between dogs and bubbles. My dogs have a relentless pursuit of the coveted bubbles. They chase, leap and bite into bubbles like they are a kind of tasty treat; some bubbles are non-toxic and come in various flavors. The pups are so focused on bubbles that I have to separate them from my grandson because, after a mid-air miss between one of my dogs and my grandson, I practice safety first and play with them separately.
I don’t mind. Time spent playing with your grandson, playing with your dogs is time well spent. And as time goes by, you often cannot get that time back!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” – © Joel M. Vernier 08/15/2021 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com.