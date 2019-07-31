GLADWIN – The Gladwin Community Blood Drive will take place on Aug. 1, from noon to 6:30 p.m. at the Gladwin Community Arena, 402 James Robertson Dr., Gladwin, MI 48624.
Appointments are preferred. Call 866-642-5663 or visit versiti.org.
