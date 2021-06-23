Independence Day is upon us again and a time to count the many blessings we have for living in such a wonderful country. I know, I know. When we look around at the stuff the media is pushing it is awfully easy to notice the things that are not right with our country and its history. I contend that there is a lot more to like about our country that to hate.
While some of us are racist, not all of us are. While white privilege gives some whites more opportunities, not all whites were blessed by it and while success depends on opportunity, it takes a lot of hard work and planning to be truly successful. Are there not a lot of minority Americans and women who are very successful?
While some Americans are racists, America, as a country, is not. Is it not racism when we believe that all white males are successful because of systemic racism, white privilege, and racism? I am not racist, and my success is not a product of being a white male. Our country is not the evil place and system that so many want to make us believe.
Let me give you an analogy. Suppose I am wearing a blue shirt and I bite into a hot dog, when a spot of mustard squirts out onto my blue shirt. When you look at me what will you notice? You will notice the mustard on the shirt. There may be hundreds of square inches of unstained good shirt, but we notice the spot with the mustard on it. I think the same thing happens when we look at our country and its history. Do we not notice the few bad parts, while overlooking the vast majority of good parts?
When I think of racism, I focus on the Civil War and the millions of men who died freeing the slaves. I also think of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s, and 60s that resulted in affirmative action, the Voting Rights Act, and the Civil Rights Act signed into law by a white Lyndon Johnson, and I think of The Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.
When I think of systemic racism and white privilege, I think of the millions of men of all races who fought in many wars in our country’s history to keep us free, from the Revolutionary War to the Middle East Wars. I also think of a country where every adult can vote. I think of a country where in most places I can walk the street without fear. I can voice my opinion, go to a church of my choice, carry a gun for protection, choose my doctor, start a business, and work, and I can eat hot dogs.
I challenge you to look beyond the mustard on the shirt of America and notice the whole of what makes America a wonderful place to live. Is it any wonder that so many people from around the world are risking everything, just to live and work in America? I don’t see any Americans leaving to live in other countries. If America is so awful, why do so many want to come here? God has blessed America.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”