Blades
BEAVERTON – Jason and Stephanie Blades of Beaverton are excited to announce the birth of their son, Carson Clair Blades. Carson was born on January 15, 2020 at the Mid Michigan Medical Center in Midland. On his birth, he weighed 7 pounds and 10 ounces and measured to 20 inches in length. Carson has an older sister, Madison and four loving grandparents, John and Billie Blades of Beaverton and Craig and Vicky Bergman of Beaverton.
Brooks
MIDLAND – Coty Brooks and Josie Brooks (Ellis) are proud to announce
the birth of their son, Landon Bradley Brooks. Landon was born on February 26, 2020 at the Mid Michigan Medical Center in Midland. He weighed 7 pounds and 10 ounces at birth. Landon has seven loving grandparents, Kevin and Debb Ellis of Gladwin, Denice Ellis (Schur) of Gladwin, Ed and Lisa Crandell of Midland, and Rebecca and Morris Brooks of Gladwin. Landon also has eight great-grandparents, Suzanne Brethauer of Saginaw, Dennis Schur of Grand Marais, Edgar and Cheryl Crandell of Sanford, and Tony and Denice Walter of Midland.