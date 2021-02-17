Josh and Chelsea (Todd) Bernard would like to announce the birth of their baby girl, Evianna Rae. She was born seven weeks early at 5:45 a.m. on January 4, 2021 weighing three pounds, 14 ounces and was 17.32 inches long. She was born at Covenant Healthcare and spent three weeks in NICU, finally being discharged to go home on January 25, four weeks earlier than expected. Grandparents are Barry and Joann Bernard of Auburn, and Bill and Sue Schwartz of Gladwin. Evianna also has many aunts and uncles who already adore her!
