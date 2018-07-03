Scott and Ashley Schutz, along with their children, Gavin, Paislee, and Scotty, would like to announce the birth of their son and brother. Silas Parker Schutz was born May 18, 2018, at 7:35 a.m. at Southwest General Hospital in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, weighing 8 lbs. 15.5 oz. and measuring 21 inches long. Grandparents are Todd and Melissa Lowery of Gladwin, Scott and Sheila Schutz of Gladwin, and Buffy and Willy Clements of Gladwin. Great-grandparents are Joe and Pam Perras of Beaverton, Skip and Sue Lowery of Harrison, Karen and Ed Lafeve of Gladwin, and Lanora Schutz of Harrison.