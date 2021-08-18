Billings Township
On the morning of Monday, August 9, the Billings Township Community Park hosted an emergency response education event for children. The event was a big hit with 20 children stopping at the park to meet Billings Township Fire Chief, Al Vincent and Assistant Fire Chief, Tom as well as Gladwin County Sheriff Officer, Owens. There was also a John Deere Tractor and side by sides brought in from volunteers at the park.
The story reader started the day with reading aloud a story for the children. Afterward, the fire department firefighters and police officer demonstrated how they use their vehicles on the job. This was then followed by the children asking questions about each of the demonstrations. The township tractor and side by sides were then demonstration by Larry Woodard. The children were able to get in each vehicle and have an in-depth look. Pastor Todd played the fiddle at the morning event. There were also painted rocks that were given to children to take home.
Sweet treats were made by Diana Syerson and available at the event. Each child took away many memories and a better understanding of how emergency response works in the area.