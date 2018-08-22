BEAVERTON – The BHS Class of 1978 is holding a 40th Class Reunion on Aug. 25. It will be held at the VFW Hall on M-18.
There will be a social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with catered dinner to follow and DJ music entertainment until 11 p.m. All class members are invited.
The cost is $20/person. Please contact Andy Calhoun Redman 989-948-2902, Julie Balakovich Wright 989-429-4782, or Tammy French Graham 989-631-5214 for more information on where to send the payment. We also have a Facebook page, Beaverton Class of ‘78. The reunion committee hopes to see you all there!