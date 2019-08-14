BEAVERTON – The Ladies of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Beaverton are putting on a benefit to raise funds for ongoing care expenses for Angie Babinec, wife of Pastor Daniel Babinec who serves Good Shepherd and St. John’s in Gladwin. Angie was diagnosed with osteosarcoma (bone cancer) on the left side of her pelvis. The tumor grew in spite of chemotherapy, and on June 18, she underwent a life-changing operation to amputate the left half of her pelvis and her entire left leg. She is undergoing intensive rehab. The Babinecs have three children, age six, eight and ten. Good Shepherd and St. John’s invite you to help the Babinecs with unforeseen and ongoing expenses due to her new disability.
To benefit Angie, there will be an Ice Cream Social on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 4-7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1600 Dale Rd, Beaverton. Ice cream, cake, coney dog bar, chips and drinks will be provided.
A “free will” offering will be collected for the Babinec family along with a silent auction. All proceeds will go to the Babinec family.
Monetary donations can be sent to Good Shepherd, payable to “Good Shepherd Ladies”.
To donate items for the auction or if you have any questions, contact Bea Piegots 989-207-0774 or Ann Kloha 989-959-3404.