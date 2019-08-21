TOPS Chapter 1209
GLADWIN – TOPS is one of the most popular weight loss support groups in the country. TOPS Chapter 1209 meets Wednesday mornings, with weigh-in from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. and meeting from 9:30 to 10 a.m.
TOPS meets at the Gladwin Church of Christ, 425 E. Grout. Begin your weight loss journey with us! For more information please contact 989-343-6928.
TOPS Chapter 1387
BEAVERTON – Come join us at TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 1387. We meet at the Church of God, 3987 M-18, Beaverton. Weigh in is from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. and the meeting is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. on Thursdays.