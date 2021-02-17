BEAVERTON – Beaverton second grade teacher Kelly Born received a $2,500 grant from State Farm Insurance. The grant is part of the larger, $100,000, State Farm Teacher Assist program that awarded money to 40 teachers in Michigan to implement innovative ideas.
“I am overjoyed to have been chosen for this outstanding award from State Farm,” said Born. “It is truly remarkable what we can do for our students when we all come together. I look forward to providing my students with new and exciting resources for learning!”