Beaverton
Mid Michigan College student, Chris Torrez of Beaverton, recently received a Head of the Class award from Malco Products, a major tool manufacturer based in Annandale, Minnesota.
“Chris is a dedicated student, often arriving early and staying late,” noted Ron Holmes, HRA Lead Faculty at Mid. “He is a team player and exceeded all expectations and standards of the program. He is the definition of success.”
Since 2005, the Malco has touched the lives of over 70,000 students representing over 1,000 Trade Schools and Union Locals across the United States and Canada. Each school term, Malco Products recognizes outstanding students graduating from career education programs in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, building construction, and autobody repair. The Malco “Head of the Class” Student Recognition Program awards a graduating student “Head of the Class” honors, a significant Malco tool prize, congratulatory certificate, and a Malco cap.
“Completing this program has improved my heating and refrigeration skills,” explained Torrez. “Beyond the coursework, I’ve made lifelong connections with our instructors, my fellow students, and I’m prepared for real-world work.”
Mid’s HRA lab features heating and refrigeration units for hands-on learning that prepares students to enter the workforce successfully and quickly.
For more information about Mid Michigan College’s HRA Program, visit midmich.edu/hra or contact Ron Holmes at rholmes@midmich.edu or by calling 989-386-6622 x590.