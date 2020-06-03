BEAVERTON – The Beaverton High School Class of 2020 celebrated their senior year with a parade of students.
‘Cruising to the Lights’ was the name of the parade and it featured the senior students and their families departing from the Beaverton Jr/Sr. High School at 8 p.m. with a police escort through Beaverton. Students were showcased in vehicles with their family members, some of the vehicles were decorated with creative designs.
Lights were up at the Beaverton football and baseball fields with the scoreboard displaying the time at 20:20 at 8:20 p.m. The lights and the scoreboard remained lit for 20 minutes and 20 seconds while the Beaverton school fight song was played.