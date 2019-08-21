GLADWIN – The Gladwin County Community Foundation recently presented Beaverton Rural Schools with a check for $10,000 to help with the resurfacing of the Beaverton High School track. The track is badly in need of reconstruction. Anyone wishing to donate to the Track Restoration Project may contact Jennifer Johnston at Beaverton High School 989-246-3010 or jjohnston@beavertonruralschools.com.
