Beaverton
Beaverton Elementary School student Sayde Woodruff wrote a poem about events that took place during the flood that devastated the area one year ago. Sayde wrote the poem for her sixth grade class assignment in which students were tasked with writing a poem about water and/or shorelines.
Sayde’s mother, Brianne Woodruff recalls that her daughter knew the anniversary of the flood was coming up and decided to focus on the emotions surrounding that time.
“When she submitted the assignment to the teacher, it captured the attention of several staff and students due to how many people were affected by that tragedy,” Brianne said. “It was a day we’ll never forget and this poem reminds us of that.”
Sayde has shared her poem with the Record so that it may also be shared with the community.
Once Upon a Sad Shore
By Sayde Woodruff
The thunder booms
Lighting strikes
Water crashing against
the shore
Calm was no more
I remember my father scooping me up from bed
Everyone worried
People rushing away
This was turning out to
be an awful day
One giant wave breaks
the brick
Houses gone forever
Panic was thick in the air
Bridges gone
Houses, too
Small businesses washed away
Families come together
Helping one another
Lakes were gone
No one dead
The towns went instead