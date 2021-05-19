Beaverton

Beaverton Elementary School student Sayde Woodruff wrote a poem about events that took place during the flood that devastated the area one year ago. Sayde wrote the poem for her sixth grade class assignment in which students were tasked with writing a poem about water and/or shorelines.

Sayde’s mother, Brianne Woodruff recalls that her daughter knew the anniversary of the flood was coming up and decided to focus on the emotions surrounding that time. 

“When she submitted the assignment to the teacher, it captured the attention of several staff and students due to how many people were affected by that tragedy,” Brianne said. “It was a day we’ll never forget and this poem reminds us of that.”

Sayde has shared her poem with the Record so that it may also be shared with the community. 

 

Once Upon a Sad Shore

By Sayde Woodruff

 

The thunder booms

Lighting strikes

Water crashing against 

the shore

Calm was no more

I remember my father scooping me up from bed

Everyone worried

People rushing away

This was turning out to 

be an awful day

One giant wave breaks 

the brick

Houses gone forever

Panic was thick in the air

Bridges gone

Houses, too

Small businesses washed away

Families come together

Helping one another

Lakes were gone

No one dead

The towns went instead

