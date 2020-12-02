BEAVERTON – Millions of people decorate their home’s exteriors for Christmas, but how many decorate their residence and a city park too?
Bob Fruchey has been creating Christmas magic at Beaverton’s Ross Lake Park for close to 35 years. He recalls that his children were really young when he started what has become an annual tradition. Although Bob noted that his son, Jarrod, other friends, and fellow Beaverton Lions Club members have assisted through the years, he enjoys the solitude of working alone whenever he can, adding “I know I could get help if I needed it.”
Beaverton City DPW assists yearly with a scoop truck to assemble the iconic snowman. The Lions Club constructed a storage shed at Ross Lake Park which enables Bob to store and move the decorations much more efficiently.
In a typical year, decorating takes two full weekends and a couple of days here and there. It takes additional time when lights are not working properly. He notes that many of the lights have been upgraded to LED in recent years.
“The weather has to be windy and cold when I decorate the park,” chuckled Fruchey. “My biggest threat is gale-force winds coming off Ross Lake. They really make it difficult to setup.”
While he likes all the displays in the park, Bob admits that the little elves on the ladders by the Ross Lake Park sign are his favorites by far.
Although the Beaverton Area Business Association’s annual tree lighting event and Santa visits have been canceled for the year, due to the COVID-19 precautions, “Mr. Christmas” wanted to be sure the children and their families could still have a beautifully-lighted park to enjoy. Thank you, Bob Fruchey, you truly are one in a million!