BEAVERTON – According to Beaverton resident, Leana Doyle, the founding fathers made an appropriate choice when they selected the bald eagle as the emblem of the nation.
“The fierce beauty and proud independence of this great bird aptly symbolizes the strength and freedom of America,” Leana said.
Jessica Spiker, 33 years old, was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 2008. She began chain saw carving not long afterward and finds that this hobby helps to keep her muscles strong. Her family is very proud to have this talented young lady as a member of the family.
She recently traveled from her home in Pennsylvania along with her mom to visit her aunt, Lena Doyle in Beaverton to tackle this chain saw carving. Jessica has never before carved ianoak tree before.
“It was like the difference in slicing through frozen real butter compared to soft margarine,” Jessica said.
Even though the oak was a challenge, she handled it like the pro that she is. When she saw the tree stump for the first time, she dug right into it by debarking a heart pattern on the tree.
“I think it was love at first sight for Jessica,” Lena said. “She saw something there that only she could see.”
Two long weeks and many long days later, she transformed an ordinary stump into a majestic beauty of art. Jessica’s ability amazes her family as well as all those who have seen her work. She began this carving by using her biggest chainsaw (a 362 Stihl) followed by three other chainsaws varying in size. She had many interesting tools for finishing including a large blowtorch that gave the eagles wings their clarity and color.
“I think we can all agree that we truly are blessed as a nation,” Leana Doyle said. “God bless America!”