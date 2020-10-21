BEAVERTON – Allison Tweed, a senior at Beaverton Jr./Sr. High School, was awarded National Honor Society Member of the Month for the month of September. Allison received this award because of her tremendous work in continuing to help community members in their time of need.
When asked what her favorite volunteer opportunity was, she stated that, “working the food drive at Christ the King has been really fun. The people who run it are very friendly and funny. It also feels like I am really making a difference.”
Allison is not only an outstanding member of NHS, but is also a very talented musician and public speaker. Allison is involved in Beaverton’s Forensic Club, Drama Club, and Band. Tweed has received blue medals for her musical ability and she also received a first place trophy in her forensics competition.
When asked what advice she would give to those wanting to be member of the month she stated,“I didn’t volunteer with the thought that because I am doing this I will be recognized. Just volunteer as often as possible for your schedule and you don’t have to jump on every opportunity. Work on projects that fit your skills and eventually you will be recognized.”