BEAVERTON – Kayla Augustine was awarded National Honor Society Member of the Month for the month of February. Kayla was a huge contributing factor in the success of the Coaches vs Cancer eventcurrently taking place.
This event, which made $2,183 in donations last year (record high for Beaverton NHS), has now succeeded over $2,500 raised and the event isn’t even over. Major changes had to be made due to COVID-19 but that did not stop Kayla. Kayla has raised over $1,200 in sponsorships alone, and has been a huge factor in the other donations received.
When asked what her favorite volunteer opportunity was she stated, “Coaches vs Cancer. We were able to raise over $2,000 worth of donations and donate them to the American cancer society. It is a project that meant a lot to me because my grandma passed away from cancer.”
Besides her outstanding work with Coaches vs Cancer and her NHS chapter, Kayla is an athlete as well as an excellent community member. Kayla is a member of the High School softball and basketball teams as well as a member of Leo Club and Student Government. Kayla has received awards for Student of the Month, Honor Roll, and CTE Student of the Month for Health Occupations.
Aside from her work in the classroom, Kayla has demonstrated herself to be a wonderful community member. She has been tutoring several students and helped out with the floods which wrecked our area.
Kayla feels it’s important to know that, “Volunteerism is something that I have been raised by. If it was through the beaverton youth recreation program, travel softball, or just done on our own, my family is big into helping out others. I enjoy giving back to the community and I believe that it will be something that I will continue to do as I go onthroughout my life.”