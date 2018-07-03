BEAVERTON – Beaverton Elementary School is pleased to announce it has received a $5000 grant from the Gladwin County Community Foundation (GCCF) and Gladwin Youth Action Council (GladYAC). The grant will be shared with Gladwin Intermediate School and the funds will support the Pathways to Potential Programs at Beaverton Elementary School and Gladwin Intermediate School.
The Gladwin County Community Foundation and Gladwin Youth Action Council granted a check to Beaverton Elementary School and Gladwin Intermediate School on June 18, 2018.
“Beaverton Elementary is very thankful to the Gladwin County Community Foundation and Gladwin Youth Action Council for awarding us this grant,” says Beaverton Elementary Principal, Michael E. Bassage. “Without generous community partners like Gladwin County Community Foundation and Gladwin Youth Action Council, programs like Pathways to Potential would not be as effective. Thank you again for choosing Beaverton Elementary and thank you to everyone who helped make this possible.
About the Beaverton Elementary Pathways to Potential Program
Pathways to Potential places MDHHS caseworkers known as success coaches in schools like Beaverton to work with students and families to remove barriers to success – including any obstacles that are leading to attendance problems – and promote self-sufficiency. Pathways provides students and families with personal needs items, shoes, clothing, school supplies and assistance with transportation. It also provides incentives to recognize and motivate students who achieve excellent or improved attendance. Valerie Boka is the Pathways Success Coach who is stationed at the school. Success Coaches are in 252 schools in 34 counties.
About the Gladwin County Community Foundation and Gladwin Youth Action Council
The essence of a community foundation is many people putting their money together to address the diverse needs where they live. Gifts enable people to dream bigger, to see the countless possibilities. As money is endowed, the gifts grow forever, providing ongoing support to help the community prosper.
Community foundations reflect and support donors’ wide array of interest and help them address all aspects of community need including arts and culture, economic development, education, environment, health, human services, and recreation.
If you would like more information on how to donate to the Gladwin Community Foundation or the Gladwin Youth Action Council, please visit their website at www.gladwinfoundation.org.