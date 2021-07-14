Beaverton
The Beaverton graduations Class of 1957 met at the Clare Ponderosa on June 28 at 11 a.m.
Many of the members of the Class of 1957 were at the event early and stood outside the building socializing until the doors opened.
Members of the class who were in attendance included Ron, Val, Marlin, Dick, Shirley, Lloyd, Barbara, Janet, Jerry, Andrea, Bob, Leah, Doug, Steve and Gail.
After a provided lunch, some of the classmates drove out to Petit Park in Clare County to sit and visit with one another.
The park’s pavilion was open and members of the Beaverton Class of 1957 were able to enjoy the remainder of the day reminiscing.
The group missed those who were unable to attend and hope that next time, they will be able to make an appearance.