Beaverton
The Beaverton Campus of New Beginnings UMC (formally Gladwin First UMC and Beaverton UMC) will be holding its first Lunch-N-Lesson program on May 16 from noon until 1 p.m.
Lunch-N-Lesson is a monthly family-oriented Sunday school program held on the third Sunday of each month at alternating campuses of New Beginnings. The church campus is located at 150 West Brown Street.
Sunday’s program will include worship music, a family friendly lunch consisting of sloppy joes, vegetable sticks and a cookie, a Bible lesson, and a craft project for the family to work on to reinforce the lesson.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the program will be held outside. In order to plan efficiently, those wishing to attend will nee to call Monica, the youth pastor at 989-429-9549 by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12 to reserve a table.