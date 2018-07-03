BEAVERTON – The Beaverton Baptist Church, 2888 Dale Road, is hosting a free Vacation Bible School for students entering kindergarten through those who just finished with sixth grade. Lessons from the Bible’s book of Acts “Up, Down, Out: On the Go with the Gospel” run July 9-13 from 9:30 a.m. until noon each day.
Enjoy Bible teaching, great games and snacks all while learning about God’s Good News.
Special teacher will be Uncle Bob Beery of The Rural Bible Mission. Many children will recognize Uncle Bob from Release Time Bible classes. Come and discover the Good News!
Beaverton Baptist Church is just East of M-18, 1.5 miles south of the light in Beaverton. Please call the church at 989-435-9232, for more information.