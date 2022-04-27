Beaverton
The Gladwin Area Artist Guild offers their many thanks to the crowd that came indoors on a gorgeous Saturday, April 23, at the Beaverton Activity Center (BAC) to see the adult and student artworks on display at the Spring Show & Sale. The event was hosted by the guild, but all Gladwin County artists were invited to show one art piece, their best work, for a small entry fee. Those fees were used to provide the monetary awards in all three categories.
Artist Guild members greeted each visitor to the show with a paper ballot used to vote for one favorite artist in each category. Those with the most votes were deemed the “Viewers’ Choice,” and each was awarded a ribbon, certificate and the cash prize.
The winner in the Adult Artist Category was Marilyn O’Leary for her framed, pencil drawing, “Everest/Edmond Hillary.” Marilyn very generously returned her $175 award to the Artist Guild and asked that it be divided equally between the Beaverton and Gladwin High Schools Art Departments. Viewers’ Choice for Grades 9-12 went to BHS 10th grader, Vanessa Guzman for her untitled beautifully embellished ink drawing of a skull on paper.
In the 7-8 Grade category, 8th grader Audrey Andrist won for her charcoal pencil drawing of a bird titled, “Erithocus,” that was purchased at the end of the show by a couple visiting from St. Clair Shores.
Artist Guild officers would like to thank the guild members who volunteered their time to organize the Spring Show & Sale. They also appreciate their hosts at the BAC for providing a warm welcome to all. The combined efforts of many made this year’s Spring Show & Sale a success.