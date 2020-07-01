COLEMAN – Faith United Methodist Church is pleased to announce Mid-Michigan’s own award-winning blues guitarist Larry McCray will perform Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m. at the church parking lot in a concert to raise funds for help victims of the Sanford and Wixom Lakes flooding.
Bring your lawn chair, wear a mask or bandana and enjoy a wonderful evening of music outside and at safe distances from others attending the show. Additional donations can be made online via the church Facebook event GoFundMe link or by checks made out to the church and marked as “concert.”
Larry’s three-decade career has taken him around the world from his family roots in Arkansas and Saginaw and earned him acclaim from blues and rock musicians who are legendary in their own right. He has played in some of the world’s most famous blues festivals from Monterey, California to King Biscuit in Arkansas, to the UK and across Europe. Larry’s achievements have been noted with an Orville H. Gibson Male Blues Guitarist of the Year award, the Top Guitarist prize in International Blues Matters’ 2014 writer’s poll and in 2015, the “Sunshine” Sonny Payne Award for Blues Excellence.
The concert will be held Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m. at the parking lot of Coleman Faith United Methodist Church. Admission is by donation, $10/person suggested, with the proceeds to benefit local flood relief efforts.
Faith United Methodist Church is located at 209 E. Jefferson Street in Coleman, at the corner of Fifth Street and Jefferson. Patrons are asked to bring their own lawn chairs, to wear masks or bandanas, and to keep at least six feet from anyone not in their own household. More information is available at the event page on Facebook, through the church office at 989-465-6181, website www.faith-umc-coleman.com, or through Ann Sigsby at 989-615-2599.
Find more information on Larry McCray and his schedule of engagements at www.larrymccray.net or on his Facebook page. To donate via check, make it payable to Faith UMC and write “concert” in the notes area; mail to Faith UMC, P.O. Box 376, Coleman, MI 48618.