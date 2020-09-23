BEAVERTON – The Beaverton Baptist Church is beginning their Awana Club year with a special “Root Beer Float Kickoff Night” on Wednesday, September 23 at 6:30 p.m. Awana Club is a free weekly event for kids that are age three to grade six.
The church invites you to stop in and register your child and meet the awesome leaders and helpers that are looking forward to working with your kids. There will also be delicious root beer floats available for those who attend to enjoy.
If you have never been to Awana before, then you may be asking, “what’s this all about?” Each night at Awana (Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed), the group will have fun exploring and memorizing God’s word, while also playing games, singing songs, and earning cool prizes!
If you have any other questions, please don’t hesitate to call the church office at 989-435-9232. The Beaverton Baptist Church is looking forward to another great year of Awana and they hope to see you there!