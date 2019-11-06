GLADWIN – Gladwin Moose Lodge 287 recently donated $200 to the GHS Aviary. Shown presenting the check to the Aviary staff is Moose Lodge Governor Jeff Mansfield (L) and Treasurer Alan Donaldson.
The Aviary is a hygiene and clothing co-op that is manned and stocked by GHS students. The Aviary is fully supported by monetary and material donations. Every school day those students in need have access and can privately peruse the items in stock completely free of charge to the student.
The donation was raised during the Moose Lodge’s annual fall golf outing held at Devil’s Knob Golf Course. The Moose Lodge would like to thank all of those who donated prizes for the outing and would also like to thank all of the participants and especially Randy and Debbie Worden who were the chairpersons of the event and made all of this possible. Thank you everyone!