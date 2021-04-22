I was relaxing in my second “Comfy Chair” that is hidden away in the basement. I keep my older “Comfy Chair” in the basement, out of the normal traffic zone called the family room. I go to my “Fortress Of Solitude” When I need to “Cocoon” away from the busy happenings at my home. When my wife has her friends over, when we have to much company, or when my wife decides it is time to do some “Putzing” around the house. It was one of those times of “Putzing” that an event happened. As I was just about to achieve “Slumber Land” level of napping, I heard a loud crash, and of course the blood curdling shriek that often accompanies it.
I yelled out:” Are you okay?” and the reply was: “Yes, I’m Okay!” Not always an accurate reply, so I went upstairs to investigate. Sitting on the kitchen table was our “Atomic Clock” that normally hangs over our fireplace mantle. “You can fix this later!” she stated. I looked at the remnants of the normally accurate timepiece, the back broken off, the hands of the round clock bent in several directions, and I said: “Sure!”
What is an “Atomic Clock” and why is it important to have one? An “Atomic Clock” is a clock that uses the frequency of atoms usually cesium or rubidium and their decay rate to keep time with extreme accuracy. The error rate is one second every 100 million years!
The National Institute of Standards and Technology in Boulder, Colorado sends out a radio signal that a consumer “Atomic Clock” picks up over a radio wave and keeps the time accurate. Why does a semi-retired guy like me need an “Atomic Clock?” For those of you that like the retired television show “The Big Bang” There is a little bit of Sheldon Cooper in me, yes, I am a Nerd at heart! It began with my love of the Star Trek television show and resulted in my passion for science. It drove my C+ average in High School to a Magna Cum Laude diploma in college. And of course, led to my Daughter giving me the title of “Genius!” I would say or do something around the house, and she would always say “Way to go Genius!”
Humans are such creatures of habit. With the “Atomic Clock” gone from the mantle, both my wife and I would look up every once in a while, to see what the time is, even though we knew the clock was no longer up there. I ordered out a new “Atomic Clock” and it arrived in a few days so we could get back to normal and see the time whenever we want. I noticed that the “Atomic Clock” accurately showed that it was time for my nap!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” – © Joel M. Vernier 04/11/2021 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com.