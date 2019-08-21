GLADWIN – Gladwin Area Artist Guild is pleased to announce that Artists for the Month of September are all our award winners from the 2018 Members Art Show and Sale. These artists will display their exceptional entries in the lobby of the Record & Clarion at 700 E. Cedar Avenue in Gladwin from Aug. 16-Sept. 23. The display allows us the opportunity to celebrate this group’s combined artistic talents and also promote the Guild-sponsored 19th Annual Fall Art Show and Sale scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gladwin City Park Community Building. All events during the show are free and open to the public, as is the exhibit at the newspaper office.
The Artist Guild is celebrating its 20th Anniversary as a nonprofit in Gladwin County and will honor its Charter Members this year at the 19th Annual Fall Show. Our mission from inception in 1999 has always been to bring art opportunities to this area. We deeply appreciate the commitment of our past and present Guild members and are truly grateful to the community for its support of art events and area artists.
To find out more about upcoming events offered by the Gladwin Artist Guild, including members’ meetings on the first Thursday of every month, please call 989-246-1030.