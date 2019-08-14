GLADWIN – As of Aug. 5 the children’s book, A Child’s Sky, written by former public school teacher and Gladwin Area Artist Guild member Carol Fink is available at www.amazon.com. Search for it by typing, A Child’s Sky by Carol Fink.
The 28-page paperback book is appropriate for a parent or teacher reading to preschoolers, as well as for children in lower grade levels who can read on their own. It is beautifully illustrated by the author and several other Guild artists and tells the story of a child questioning his Mother about changes he notices in the sky.
Cost of the book online is just $6.95 (free shipping for Prime members) and profits will be used by the Artist Guild to provide arts programming in Gladwin County. This fundraiser is the brain child of artist-member Ron Smith of Gladwin. Smith chaired the committee and organized members’ talents, including the computer expertise of Connie Maedel Diehl, to produce a book that was truly a team effort.
A Child’s Sky will soon be available for $10 at several locations in Gladwin and at the Artist Guild’s Fall Show and Sale on Sept. 20 and 21, at the Gladwin City Park Community Building. If you purchase the book on Amazon for your classroom or for gift-giving, the Guild sincerely appreciates it if you take the time to write a review, as this promotes future sales.
All members of the Gladwin Area Artist Guild are proud of this first fundraising book effort and hope you enjoy reading it.