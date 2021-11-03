Gladwin
The members of Gladwin Artist Guild would like to invite the public to join them at the opening reception of their Pop-Up Art Gallery that will officially begin Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.
The reception will be held that afternoon from 3-6 p.m. All 18 artists participating in the Pop-Up will be on hand and light snacks will be served.
The art gallery is in downtown Gladwin on the main level of Redeemed Marketplace at 113 W. Cedar Ave. The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until – 6 p.m., and those hours will apply to the guild’s Pop-Up event.
Because of a generous agreement with the store owner, Redeemed Marketplace personnel will handle all sales at no cost to the artist guild or its artist members. Therefore, while all gallery artists will be on hand Nov. 6 at the reception, they will not be on hand daily after that.
You may see them on Saturday mornings during November though, as several artists are planning to do fun demonstrations or answer questions about how they make their art.
Pop-ups appear rather suddenly and can disappear just as abruptly. The artist guild’s gallery will probably be gone before the end of November. Call Jan at 989-329-6199 with any questions you may have about this event.