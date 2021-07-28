Gladwin
For twenty years Gladwin Area Artist Guild members invited the public to view their annual art competition in the city’s community building.
However, 2021 finds that location closed due to damage from flood waters, so the guild is taking its art show on the road.
The “road” is Cedar Avenue in Gladwin and this revamped event is called A Date with Art in Downtown, featuring an art walk on Friday, September 24, from 5-8 p.m.
Art entered into competition by guild members will be present inside participating businesses beginning Monday, Sept. 20, so downtown shoppers may enjoy it for a few days prior to the celebration on Friday night.
Art judge Terry Dickinson is traveling from Grayling to select the winning art and award ribbons will be hung prior to the start of A Date with Art Downtown at 5 p.m. Special maps will direct walkers to art demos and sales, art in competition and the refreshments served at the host-businesses.
Restaurants and bars will be open for business and some will have dinner or drink specials during this fun melding of art and downtown businesses. Make sure to mark your calendars now for this event on Sept. 24.