GLADWIN – Scott Rice is a member of the art faculty at Kirtland Community College in Roscommon, but for one incredible day (Saturday, Aug. 4) Scott will be in Gladwin for a Drawing Workshop that is open to the public and to all skill levels.
The full-day workshop is hosted by the Gladwin Area Artist Guild, a nonprofit that hopes to bring more art opportunities to interested area residents. Cost for the workshop is just $25. Classes of this caliber offered elsewhere would normally cost much, much more.
Meet Scott and see a demonstration of what the workshop will include on Thursday, July 5, at the Art Guild’s regular monthly meeting held at 6 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, South M-18 in Gladwin. There is no obligation to attend this meeting, it is simply to find out what will be offered on Aug. 4.
An award-winning artist who competes in many of Michigan’s larger art festivals in addition to his teaching schedule, Rice promises an entertaining and informative day of creative learning. All paper will be supplied and the materials list needed to complete a color rendering during the class will be given to all registrants. Registration forms must be completed and paid in full by July 20. Invite a friend to join you and then call 989-246-1030 today to reserve your space in this fun workshop opportunity.