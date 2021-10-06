Gladwin County
The Area 577 Girl Scouts from Gladwin and Beaverton take to M-61 again for a roadside clean up. The local Girl Scout Troop has been keeping M-61 clean for years now. You may have seen the Girl Scouts out there multiple times this year picking up garbage.
They appreciate how respectful M-61 drivers have been to them while working alongside the road. It’s not always easy to remember to keep in the grass and to stay away from traffic, but local travelers have been great at helping them stay safe.
If the Girl Scouts could pass along any message to the local Gladwin County residents and those passing through, it would be, “don’t be mean, help keep our roads clean!” and “hopefully one day we won’t have to do a clean up, because people will put their trash in the garbage where it belongs or start recycling.”