GLADWIN – The Annual Veteran’s Day Breakfast sponsored by the United Methodist Men’s Club will be held Monday, Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. thru 10:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church located at 309 S. M-18. Look for the three large Crosses at the driveway entrance.
This is a free breakfast for all veterans and spouses, or widows of veterans. We will be serving scrambled eggs, sausage, waffles and fruit.
We encourage all veterans to come and be honored by this event for their service to our Country.