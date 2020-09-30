BEAVERTON – The annual Michael J’s Fun Run took place on Sunday, September 20, in which, 110 motorcyclists took part in a charity ride in support of flood victims. This annual event selects a different family or individual each year that is in need of support.
In addition to the fun run, 18 Taps in Beaverton played host to a comedy night titled “Fun Before the Run” on Saturday, September 19, which also allocated funds for the flood victims.
This year, three selected individuals who were severely impacted by the May flood disaster were awarded with a $14,100 check to split at the check presentation event on Thursday, September 24. This was the second highest amount raised by the event in it’s 10 years according to Michael Bonomo, host of the event.
On the website for the event, Michael states, “for 50 years I had received gifts for my birthday at the end of September. After 50 years, I decided that was enough. Now I want to give back each year around my birthday, hence the start of Michael J’s Annual Fun Run and Benefit.”
Michael celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, September 26 and was grateful to make a significant donation to people in need during that time instead of centering the event around his birthday. While parts of the event did have attendees sharing stories and cracking jokes about Michael, and even a birthday cake had been presented to him, the event was majorly centered around the support for the selected flood victims.
“The one thing that we’re grateful for during the floods is that we didn’t lose anybody,” Michael said. “Our emergency response team and mid Michigan really pulled together. Unfortunately, these three woman lost more than we could ever imagine.”
Shawn McCoy of Beaverton, Michelle Hisey of Beaverton, and Jennifer Cole of Gladwin had all been selected as recipients of the donation provided by the fun run as well as the comedy night. Each of the three woman had encountered major damages to their homes during the May flood. With a total donation of $14,100, each of the women received $4,700.
Michael was glad he was able to keep the event going in times of uncertainty. He explained the importance of the event taking place this year with everything that has happened and how the charitable fun run has a very powerful and emotional history that continues to spread hope throughout the community each year.
“This event began 10 years ago as a tribute to my parents, who are since gone,” Michael said. “In the process of creating the event, we found out that my sister had cancer and had no insurance. So that first year, we rode for my sister. By the way, she is cancer free today.”
The next year, Michael was announcing to everyone at the first annual Bike Night in Clare that he was interested in finding other individuals or families to support with the event. During that night, there was a motorcycle accident, in which, a local motorcyclist from Sanford, David Heilig and his wife, Lori were involved in. Lori died in the accident and David was paralyzed from the chest down. David was released from the hospital the day Michael’s group rode for him and his wife.
“He sat in a wheelchair, immobilized, with his mother and his father at the corner where we turned,” Michael said. “There was not a dry eye in the house when those bikes rolled into Sanford.”
In the 10 years the event has been done, the group has raised over $100,000 for families and individuals in need.
In addition to the annual September charitable donations, Michael and his group have also been the leading cash donor for Christmas Kindness over the past few years. According to Michael, the success of the September 19 comedy night provided a significant amount of funds for the group’s Christmas Kindness donation this year.
Michael thanked S & H engraving for their efforts and the support they showed for the event as well as the many others who contributed.
“I want to thank everyone, family, friends, who came out and helped make a difference in these people’s lives,” Michael said.