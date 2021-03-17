Paleoanthropologist, those scientists who study the origin of human beings, seem to be in agreement that all human ancestors have their roots in Africa. This says to me that no matter what race I am, I am the brother of all human beings. What I have in common with all human beings, is brotherhood. I have not subscribed to an organization that promises to do my genetic ancestry, but one thing seems to be certain. Whether I descended from people from Europe, Asia, South America, North America, or the Middle East, my most ancient ancestors were African.
This dove tails quite easily with the story of our first parents, Adam and Eve, in its implications for the brotherhood of all human beings. Every human being is my brother or sister, in that all ultimately have the same ancestry. I like the biblical account found in Genesis, because it adds that all of us were created by God, in his image, and share not only physical ancestry, but also, spiritual ancestry. We are not just animals, but children of God.
That being said, all races are very much the same. We are also different. How do the races find a common unity? There is appears to be two opposing ideas. One idea is that we should try do away with all of our racial and cultural differences so that we can be the same. The other is to recognize and accept our differences and find unity, without doing away with our racial and cultural identities.
Can we not accept people of other races, despite cultural, religious, social and physical differences? Rather than perceiving these differences as something to be ignored or feared, can we not see them as gifts? I had eight siblings, and I am not exactly like any of them emotionally, mentally, or physically, yet we accept and love each other; each of us uniquely gifted. I would not be who I am, were we all the same.
This may sound racist, but in a very real sense, I am African. I am also Caucasian. Does that make me a white African? I don’t know. I am American. What our common ancestry tells me is that ultimately people of every race and faith are our brothers and sister. We are family.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you, and give you his peace.”